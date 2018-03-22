Antetokounmpo leaves with injury in Bucks’ loss to Clippers (VIDEO)

Antetokounmpo twisted this same ankle last month during a win against the Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not return for the second half of Wednesday’s game between the Bucks and Clippers due to a sprained right ankle, the team announced.

The injury happened in the second quarter when Antetokounmpo got his foot tangled with Clippers guard Austin Rivers underneath the basket while trying to get position for a potential rebound. He immediately went to the ground after it appears Rivers stepped on his foot, and then he went back to the locker room to be examined.

Antetokounmpo twisted this same ankle last month during a win against the Nets. He did not miss any time due that injury, but he has missed time this season due to issues with his right knee.

Antetokounmpo had 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, three blocks and a steal in 17 minutes of action.

The Bucks are currently eighth in the East at 37-33 and just a half game behind the Heat for seventh. They trail the Clippers in the second half of Wednesday’s game.

Giannis sofreu uma torção no tornozelo, não irá retornar para a partida.pic.twitter.com/nW1QC1tH5c — Mid Range Brasil (@MidRangeBR) March 22, 2018

