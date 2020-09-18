Antetokounmpo set to win MVP award, ESPN reports

It will be his second win

Giannis Antetokounmpo is making history, as the Greek Freak is set to win his second consecutive MVP award, according to ESPN sources.

As Adrian Wojnarowski conveyed in a twitter post “Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has won his second consecutive MVP award, sources tell ESPN.”

The Greek international will become the 3rd player in history with MVP and top defender awards in the same season, after Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Jordan.

The Greek Freak closed the regular season with 29.5 points (from 27.7 last year), 13.6 rebounds (from 12.5 last year), 5.6 assists (from 5.9), one steal, one block and 3.7 errors per 30.4 minutes of participation (from 32.8 last year), while he shot with 63.1% in two-pointers, 30.4% in three-pointers and 63.3% in shots (from 72.9% last year).