Antetokounmpo sues contractor for failing to complete work on his villa

The lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County Civil Court Monday alleges the basketball player paid $238,154.92 for the work

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is suing his contractor for allegedly not finishing work on his River Hills home.

Giannis bought the home for reportedly $1.9 million dollars late last year and immediately hired Antisdel & Son Construction to update the property.

The lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County Civil Court Monday alleges the basketball player paid $238,154.92 for the work, some of which was never completed.

The suit says Antetokounmpo asked the construction company to do extensive painting, new counter-tops, electrical work, a basement remodel, landscaping, new light fixtures, flooring, in-home and entertainment system, shoe closet, and exterior fencing for the property. The fence alone was valued at more than half of the project at $144,750.00.

The suit says the proper permits were not obtained by the contractor from the Village of River Hills and the fence was never built. It also says the contractor “… did not perform the work called for in the description of labor in a workmanlike manor, and some construction was not completed at all.”

source