Anthoine Hubert killed in F2 accident at Spa (video)

F2 driver Anthoine Hubert has died after a high-speed accident in Saturday’s race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Frenchman Hubert was 22 years of age.

An FIA statement confirmed that Hubert was taken to the circuit’s medical centre by emergency crews and succumbed to his injuries. He passed away at 18:35.

Juan-Manuel Correa is in a stable condition and being treated at the CHU Liege hospital after being involved in the accident, which occurred on the second lap of Saturday afternoon’s race in Belgium.

“The FIA is providing support to the event organizers and the relevant authorities, and has commenced an investigation into the incident,” the governing body said.

Source: skysports