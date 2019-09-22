Anti-ageing pillow-bra makes the Internet all kinds of angry

Women are in a constant battle with the beauty industry over the impossible standards pressed upon us.
That hasn’t stopped US brand, Sleep & Glow, launching a bra to combat – wait for it – cleavage wrinkles.
If you, like us, didn’t know cleavage wrinkles presented such a problem to our lives, Sleep & Glow explains that these are formed when you frequently sleep on your side.
The pillow, which looks like a fancy version of a rollercoaster seat restraint, will set you back £55.
Dawn French led the confusion by simply stating: “I don’t understand anything anymore.”
We’re with you, Dawn.
