Anti-ageing pillow-bra makes the Internet all kinds of angry

Women are in a constant battle with the beauty industry over the impossible standards pressed upon us.

That hasn’t stopped US brand, Sleep & Glow, launching a bra to combat – wait for it – cleavage wrinkles.

If you, like us, didn’t know cleavage wrinkles presented such a problem to our lives, Sleep & Glow explains that these are formed when you frequently sleep on your side.

The pillow, which looks like a fancy version of a rollercoaster seat restraint, will set you back £55.

Dawn French led the confusion by simply stating: “I don’t understand anything anymore.”

We’re with you, Dawn.

