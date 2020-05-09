Anti-establishment protesters smash shop windows in Athens neighbourhood

They protested against the ban on rallies

Anti-establishment protesters gathered at Agios Georgios square at Kypseli neighbourhood in Athens and smashed shop windows in response to arrests and detentions that took place a few hours earlier by police.

On Friday, in Kypseli, about 300 people, including anti-establishment protesters, defied the authorities’ instructions against gatherings and met at the Agios Georgios square.

SWAT teams moved in at around 2 after midnight after someone informed the police that a knife attack had taken place in Kypseli.

Police in riot gear stormed the rally removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

A total of 37 arrests were made by the police, five of which turned into arrests.