Anti-Trump hotel to open in Washington D.C

A politically-charged, anti-Trump hotel is scheduled to open next year in Washington, D.C., as a safe haven for liberals visiting the nation’s capital.

The hotel, which will be called Eaton Workshop, won’t make any attempt to hide its stance. The lobby will feature a central video installation showing footage from the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections, with the intention of making visitors wonder how we ended up in President Donald Trump’s America, Bloomberg reported Monday.

The hotel’s founder, Katherine Lo, whose father, Ka Shui Lo, runs the prominent Langham Hospitality Group, told Bloomberg the establishment will be centered on “liberal activism,” “liberal philosophy” and “civic engagement.”

The hotel will hold a series of free, public talks and lectures built around liberal ideas, and it will commission local artists to place political works in the lobby. There will also be a coworking space for startups, activists and artists.

Guests won’t be able to escape the message, even in the tiny details of their rooms.

“We plan to have new ideas in the minibar—an activist toolkit, for example, that includes sheets with information to help you call your congresspeople,” Lo said. “And if we’d been open during this year’s Women’s March, I could have seen us putting poster boards and markers in the rooms!”

The plan is to open a second location in Hong Kong next year, as well as others in San Francisco and Seattle by 2019.

The first location will be north of the National Mall, about two miles from Trump’s new namesake hotel in D.C., which has become a hotbed of ethics concerns. Government watchdogs have alleged Trump is violating anti-bribery clauses in the Constitution by profiting from the hotel’s visits by foreign diplomats.

