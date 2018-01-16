Antifa Militias in the US gear up for armed warfare!

An organizer tied to the group has been calling upon elected officials to be doxed and threatened at their homes

The People’s Revolutionary Defense Coalition is one of many new far-left militias that have sprung up in the wake of Donald Trump’s victory at the election, and has on more than one occasion bragged about its readiness for an armed insurrection.

Furthermore, an organizer tied to the group has been calling upon elected officials to be doxed and threatened at their homes.

The St. Louis-based Antifa group is a self-described “militant leftist organization dedicated to armed self defense”—a coalition of communists and anarchists who seek to answer President Trump’s governance with violence.

The PRDC’s first mission statement involves “[m]ilitantly defending the community from oppressive state, fascist and/or white supremacist forces,” followed up with “direct action countering injustice and harassment of at risk communities by the state and/or fascist and white supremacist entities.”

The organization also pledges to “[put] our bodies in front of threats to our community so that others can continue to be heard and contribute to revolutionary activities better suited to each individuals’ abilities.”

As Far Left Watch first discovered on Friday, the organization posts pictures of its firearms training and paramilitary combat training. The PRDC has both Twitter and Facebook pages, both of which are currently active.

PRDC&other radical orgs did some firearms training today. Armed communities are strong ones. Reach out if you would like to receive training pic.twitter.com/rBBVtSuaDn — PRDC – STL (@prdcstl) October 1, 2017

The group is also running a GoFundMe-style campaign for “[s]ecuring spaces for unarmed self defense classes, many geared towards femme folk, LGBTQIA+ community and other marginalized groups who are often victims of state and reactionary violence” on FundedJustice, a crowdfunding platform designed to help raise funds for legal issues.

PRDC’s fundraiser has moved! If you’d like to contribute to our community self defense & service programs, do so here. https://t.co/bT0TwWpnUm — Captain Howdy (@jackherer20) November 16, 2017

As if that isn’t telling enough of the group’s agenda, an organizer seemingly tied to the PRDC has called upon his cohorts to take up arms in the name of preserving Net Neutrality. Posting under the handle of @jackherer2, the organizer instructed his cohorts to “dox your local government official that supported repealing #netneutrality and show up black bloc at their house.”

The user, whose Twitter bio reads “We will continue to break the law and destroy property until we win. @prdcstl”, referencing the PRDC’s official account, calls for the deaths of police, federal agents and the popular Trump supporter, Sheriff Clarke.

As noted by Far Left Watch, the pseudonymous user supports the mass killings ordered by China’s former chairman, Mao Zedong, as well as the destruction of Israel.

In various tweets, “Captain Howdy” also called for the assassination of President Trump’s family—or for them to be “Romanov’d,” in reference to the murders of Russia’s Tsar, his wife, and children by Bolshevik revolutionaries. However, that tweet was removed following a report.

Most of the account’s tweets are incitements to violence and support for a violent group—clear violations of Twitter’s rules. Despite reports, the platform has yet to ban it, or the PRDC’s account.

Source: dangerous.com