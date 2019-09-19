Anthony Bourdain’s personal collection goes up for sale at auction

Anthony Bourdain’s collection of personal belongings are being sold in an online auction next month, including his prized chef’s knife, are scheduled to hit the auction block next month.

The auction is being run by auction house Lark Mason Associates, with most of the proceeds reportedly going to Bourdain’s wife (from whom he had separated), Ottavia Busia, and their daughter. Another portion of the money will help to establish a new scholarship in Bourdain’s name at the Culinary Institute of America, which he attended during the 1970s.

The priciest item, by most estimates, is a Bob Kramer steel and meteorite chef’s knife, which is expected to sell for $4,000 or more at auction. It was custom-made for Bourdain by Kramer, a world-class knifesmith.

The rest of the collection is eclectic and not all for the kitchen. According to the iGavel auction website, the lots include “artwork, books, home and decorative furnishings, knives, wrist watches, apparel and more,” all personally acquired by Bourdain throughout widely-traveled his life. (And it’s not all exorbitantly expensive—at least several of the valuations are estimated well below $1,000.)