Apivita sweeps top prizes at Best in Pharmacy Awards 2018

At the award ceremony held on July 16, more than 300 people attended, distinguished business executives, pharmacists, academics and journalists

Apivita was named winner of the Top Company Award, after collecting awards in nine categories at the Best in Pharmacy Awards 2018, organized for the first time by the Pharmaceutical World and Boussias Communications.

The aim of the event is to highlight and reward best practice and innovation in the pharmacy products category in areas such as marketing, research and development, packaging, sales, education, environmental protection and corporate social responsibility. At the award ceremony held on July 16, more than 300 people attended, distinguished business executives, pharmacists, academics and journalists.

Specifically, Apivita was recognized in the following categories:

– The most innovative new pharmacy product to relaunch the sunscreen series Apivita Suncare

– Best Digital Marketing and Mobile Marketing Product Campaign for the Digital & Mobile Campaign to relaunch the sunscreen series Apivita Suncare

– Best advertising campaign & pharmacy product support to healthcare professionals, campaign & support of the holistic series Apivita Hair Care

– The best pharmacy product of the year in the field of ecology and environmental protection, for “green” entrepreneurship practices

– The best pharmacy product of the year in the field of corporate social responsibility for its actions with a positive social and environmental impact

In addition, Apivita received three Silver awards in the following categories:

– Top sales team at the pharmacy

– Best pharmacy product marketing campaign with a large budget

– Best pharmacy video advertising, with the latest two being the very successful re-launch of the holistic series Apivita Hair Care

It was also awarded a Bronze ward in the category of best pharmacy product packaging design for flexible packaging in the new Express Beauty Hair Masks.

Source: thegreekobserver