Apple car to arrive by 2024 with ‘next-level’ battery technology

After manufacturing smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets, Apple has decided to foray into the self-driving car industry. According to a Reuters report, the technology giant is targeting its launch by 2024.

The report said that it is most likely the passenger car of the company will be powered by its own battery technology. This will be done under ‘Project Titan’ – the name given to its auto project. The company has been unevenly working on the project since 2014. After starting to design its own vehicle several years ago, Apple pulled itself back and shifted focus on software and re-evaluated its goals. Later in 2018, Apple veteran Doug Field, who worked at Tesla, returned to oversee the project. A year later, he laid off around 190 people from the team.

People familiar with ‘Project Titan’ said that the company has progressed enough and now it is planning to build a car for consumers. This is in sharp contrast with rivals like Alphabet’s Waymo which is building a driverless ride-hailing service.

The self-driving car of Apple will have a new battery design that will increase the range of the vehicle along with ‘radically’ reducing the cost of the battery. People privy to the development said that the company is planning to use a ‘mono cell’ design. The design will help it pack more active material inside a battery that in turn will provide a longer range.

more at financialexpress.com