Apple iPhone losing key markets (infographic)

Apple is one of the tech giants of the world that have a dominant position in the market, but according to the latest data analysis from Kantar Worldpanel, it is losing ground in the smartphone market in some key countries. The chart below compiled by statista based on the figures shows that its share of the US and British markets fell by 3.7% and 5.7%, respectively. The numbers are typical of the iPhone’s operating system, as it is clearly struggling to compete against the ever-expanding hold of the Android in the smartphone market. Apple, however, does remain the power in the major Chinese market as it increased by 4.4%, while smaller gains were also recorded in Brazil, Mexico, and Germany.