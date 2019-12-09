Arachnophobes look away: Scary nest of deadly spiders found in Australia (video)

The horde of large arachnids invaded a nest box built for tiny possums

Arachnophobes, look away now – a rare and terrifying photo of a huntsman spider colony has been published online.

The horde of large arachnids invaded a nest box built for tiny possums, even though they normally live inside trees.

Huntsman spiders can grow as big as 11.8 inches (30cm), and are famously fearsome predators.

And a whole colony of the creepy critters were discovered by non-profit Bush Heritage Australia.

Conversationists at the Monjebup North reserve in southwest WA, Australia discovered the spiders after lifting the lids of possum nest boxes.

“Pygmy possums quickly took up resident in the nest boxes we erected in restored habitat,” said Angela Sanders, of Bush Heritage Australia.

