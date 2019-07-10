Archaeologists begin first excavations of…Boston’s Chinatown!

Work began at a vacant lot near the ornate gate to the colorful neighborhood

Boston is literally digging its Chinatown. City archaeologist Joe Bagley on Monday launched the first excavations in Boston’s Chinatown, and he expects the dig to turn up artifacts that will shed new light on immigrants—not only those from China but also Syria, Ireland and England who sought new lives in Boston from 1840 to 1980.

Work began at a vacant lot near the ornate gate to the colorful neighborhood. It’s expected to continue until early autumn.

“We’re excited to conduct the first archaeological dig in Boston’s historic Chinatown,” said Mayor Marty Walsh. “Boston is a city of immigrants, and this is an important piece of Boston’s history”.

