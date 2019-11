The traps contained the remains of at least 14 mammoths

Archeologists in Mexico have uncovered traps containing the remains of at least 14 mammoths.

The traps date from about 15,000 years ago and were found in the city of Tultepec, Estado de Mexico, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) said in a statement published Wednesday.

Tultepec is already home to a Mammoth Museum, which houses an almost complete mammoth skeleton discovered in 2016. The latest discovery will greatly enlarge its collection.

