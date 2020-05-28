Archaeologists locate 200-year-old shipwreck in Mexico (photos)

The wreck was found in the waters of the Banco Chinchorro atoll reef

Underwater archaeologists in Mexico have revealed details of the remains of a sailing ship they have located off the coast of Quintana Roo state.

They believe the ship sank more than 200 years ago after hitting a reef.

While most of the wood has rotted away, the ship’s cannon and anchor are well preserved.

also read

Impressive waterspout recorded in Euboea (video)

The wreck has been named after Manuel Polanco, the fisherman who first spotted it and reported it to Mexico’s National Archaeological Institute.

The wreck was found in the waters of the Banco Chinchorro atoll reef, about 35km from Majahual on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, and is thought to date back to the late 18th or early 19th Century.

more at bbc.com