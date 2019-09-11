Archaeologists may have found Biblical town linked to Ark of the Covenant

A 2,200-year-old fortification unearthed in Israel may be a town mentioned in the Bible – and linked to the Ark of the Covenant.

Israeli news site Haaretz reports that archaeologists believe a fortification at Kiriath-Jearim, a hill outside Abu Ghosh, near Jerusalem, could be the site of the Biblical town of Emmaus, which is mentioned in the Gospel of Luke.

In the gospel, Jesus appears to his Apostles on the road to Emmaus after his crucifixion and resurrection.

Luke 24:13 says: “Now that same day two of them were going to a village called Emmaus, about seven miles from Jerusalem.”

