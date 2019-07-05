Archaeologists unveil 2 Viking ship burials in Sweden

There have been no Viking ship burials found in the country in almost fifty years

Archaeologists in Sweden have announced the discovery of two ship-burials that may add invaluable data to the country’s Viking past. There have been no Viking ship burials found in the country in almost fifty years, and now two have been found in one astounding swoop!



The extraordinary find was made by Swedish archaeologists working with the with Arkeologerna, which works on behalf of Sweden’s historical museums according to the Daily Mail. The rare discovery was made in the municipality of Gamal Uppsala.

