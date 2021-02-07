Archaeology: 20-million-year-old fossilized tree found in Greece

It is the first time a tree has been found in such good condition, complete with branches and roots, since excavations began in 1995

Greek scientists say they have found a rare fossilized tree whose branches and roots are still intact after 20 million years.

The tree was discovered on the volcanic island of Lesbos during roadworks and is so old that scientists believe our ape ancestors could have swung on it!

The site is near an ancient forest, petrified millions of years ago on the eastern Mediterranean island.

It is the first time a tree has been found in such good condition, complete with branches and roots, since excavations began in 1995.

The tree fossil was lifted from the site using a special splint and metal platform, and then transported to a safer place where it can be studied more closely by experts.

Professor Nikos Zouros from the Natural History Museum of the Lesbos Petrified Forest said: “It is particularly significant that the tree was found with its branches and the branches from the main trunk intact. It is a unique find of its kind because to date no similar find has been found in the area of the petrified forest.

“The find is preserved in excellent condition and from studying the fossilized wood we will be able to identify the type of plant it comes from”.

