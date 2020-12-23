Archbishop Ieronymos calls for responsibility and hope in the face of the pandemic

The Archbishop of Athens and all of Greece, Ieronymos II called for responsibility and hope, amid the Covid-19 pandemic in his Christmas message.

“We need responsibility and hope. Now that every novice sees very well that the pandemic is a real problem, we must feel responsible for everyone’s health. Let us take care of the vulnerable. The personal experience of illness and hospitalisation sets the right order of things and emotions. We should stay vigilant”, the Archbishop emphasised in his message for the celebration of Christmas.

“Let us not scandalise the brothers with indiscriminate behaviour. Let us respect those who are perhaps too afraid. After all, who is free of fear? The Christian, however, is also a man of hope. Hope and faith in the divine Infant that allows the trials. Let us not be paralysed by fear,” he added.

“I also invite you with a personal charge to pray separately for the heroes, the ascetics of this situation. They are the doctors, the nurses, all the workers in the ministry of the sick. The work of a true charity operates in all the lengths and breadths of the earth. They forget that they exist in order for us to exist. We are grateful to them “, he noted.