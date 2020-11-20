Archbishop Ieronymos II condition in stable, doctors’ announcement says

It is the second day in the hospital

Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos II is being treated for the second day in Evangelismos Hospital in Athens, after being found positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

He was admitted to the hospital yesterday morning, with mild symptoms of the virus.

According to the new medical announcement on the progress of his health issued by the hospital, “the state of health of His Beatitude Archbishop Mr. Ieronymos remains stable “.

“All the necessary examinations have been performed and the appropriate medication is being administered, according to the instructions of the treating doctors,” the medical announcement concludes.

also read

Vaccine Race Lifts Biotech Shares As Pharma Giants Trot Along (infographic)

US Rep. Ilhan Omar quotes “Mathews 6:24” to claim Christians can’t serve in US military: Jihad Watch