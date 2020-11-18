Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens has Covid-19

Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and all Greece is being treated at Evangelismos Hospital with coronavirus.

The 82-year-old Archbishop has shown mild symptoms and is in good condition, while the Archbishop of Albania Anastasios is also being treated in the same hospital.

Ieronymos underwent a molecular test on Monday, which was positive, while his treatment has been undertaken by Anastasia Kotanidou, and yesterday for preventive reasons he was examined by Sotiris Tsiodras.

At least four Hierarchs of the Holy Synod have tested positive for Covid-19, while a Bishop who took part in the last Holy Synod and was found positive for the coronavirus led to the quarantining of the 16 people who attended the Synod held about two weeks ago.

