Archbishop of Australia Makarios lives in luxury $6.5 million apartment in Sydney, media report

The revelation by news.com.au has caused a backlash in the Greek community of Sydney

The new luxury residence of the Archbishop of Australia, Makarios, has caused intense quarrels within the Greek Orthodox community of Sydney, the Australian news website news.com.au reports in an exclusive article.

According to the report, the head of the Australian Archdiocese bought a luxury apartment with a number of amenities, such as a view of the Sydney Opera House and Bridge, heated indoor pool, gym and parking for two cars, worth AU$6.5 million, an amount sellers refused to disclose for months, despite rumours and discussions within the city’s Greek Orthodox community.”

But a luxury Sydney apartment, with stunning views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Opera House, a concierge and a heated indoor pool, is the new residence of the leader of the Greek Orthodox Church of Australia. For months, the purchase remained shrouded in mystery, despite whispers in the Greek Orthodox community, with the vendors originally declining to reveal the sale price. But the actual cost has sparked an unholy row within the tight-knit Greek Orthodox community and new revelations of the role of a Liberal senator in securing Australian residency for Archbishop Makarios, who had turned up for his new job on a tourist visa.

