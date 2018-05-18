Are Justin Theroux and Selena Gomez a couple?

Following very public breakups, longtime-acquaintances-turned friends Selena Gomez and Justin Theroux have reportedly become romantically involved.

According to Wednesday’s initial reports from Life & Style, the 25-year-old “Bad Liar” singer and the 46-year-old ex-husband of Jennifer Aniston have recently “become closer than ever.”

“They’ve known each other for years through their manager,” an insider explained to the publication, adding that their shared experience of both going through headline-breaking splits has pushed the pair closer. “Initially, they leaned on each other for emotional support after going through messy breakups,” the sourced continued.

There’s certainly truth that Gomez and Theroux have been spending some time together. In early May, the two were spotted together in New York City, on a group outing with a whole crew of A-list pals, including Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger, Rooney Mara, and photographer friend to both Gomez and Theroux, Petra Collins.

