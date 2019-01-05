Compiling a list of most beautiful women in the world is quite a task since you would have to leave so many out, and beauty is after all subjective.
But a YouTube channel name “Perfect Life” attempted the daunting task of selecting the 25 most beautiful females in history! What do you think? Who is missing?
Are these the most beautiful women in history? (video)
What do you think?
Compiling a list of most beautiful women in the world is quite a task since you would have to leave so many out, and beauty is after all subjective.