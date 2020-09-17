Are you drinking too much? This test will reveal if you’ve got an alcohol problem

The number of people drinking at a dangerous level has risen from 4.8 million to 8.4 million people since just before the start of lockdown

An alcohol quiz developed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) is being shared after millions of people have turned to drink during the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts warn the nation could be heading towards an addiction crisis as the number of people developing “high risk” habits has almost doubled in four months.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists, citing Public Health data and ONS analysis, said the number of people drinking at a dangerous level has risen from 4.8 million to 8.4 million people since just before the start of lockdown.

The Government must commit to a “substantial” investment of £374 million in adult services to prevent more lives from being “needlessly lost” to addiction, the college’s president Dr Adrian James said.

The alcohol consumption test is made up of ten questions and asks participants to rate their habits using a scoring system of 0 to four.

It starts with basic questions about how often you drink alcohol before building up to deeper questions about the impact of the habit.

Read more: Evening Standard