Are you ready for “Barbarians” on Netflix? (trailer video)

There have been quite a few epic movies or TV series about the mighty Roman Empire across the years, but none is expected with so much anticipation as Netflix‘s “Barbarians”, set to premiere on October 23.

What separates this project from the previous ones, and the excitement of the die-hard fans of historical accuracy and fidelity to historic facts is the fact that the Germans will be speaking in their native tongue and the Romans in Latin.

The series focuses on the wars between the Roman Empire and the Germanic tribes in the north of Europe on the fringes of the empire’s borders and follows the lives of three protagonists leading up to the battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 AD.