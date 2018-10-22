Are you ready to report for duty to this hot army babe? (photos)

Oct, 22 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

How about getting orders from her?

The Scandinavian countries have been at the forefront of gender egalitarianism in all facets of society. The armed forces were one of those male-dominated fields which also started receiving females in its fold for some time now. Ladies in uniforms are obviously always a good thing as the photos of beautiful Julie Sletten prove. She is serving in the Royal Norwegian Air Force and behind that austere look when in uniform you will find a hot babe on social media. Now that would be a nice place to be transferred to if you were in the Norwegian air force. Yes, ma’am, we say.

