Argentina football federation hands out flirting manual for Russian women to reporters!

Making an effort to blend in with a new culture by knowing their customs and norms is a laudable thing while visiting a country, but it seems the football authorities in Argentina have maybe gone overboard a bit.

The AFA, the Argentine Football Federation, on Tuesday, gave a course on Russian language and culture for some journalists who will attend the World Cup in Russia next month.

The manual they distributed includes a chapter dedicated to “What to do to have a chance with a Russian girl”. Within these points it is explained that “Russian women do not like to be sold as objects, they are people who want to feel important and unique and do not like boring men”, while it ends with a recommendation: “Be selective”.