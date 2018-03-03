Argentina’s “sexiest weather girl’ insures her butt for $100k (SIZZLING PHOTOS)

Sol Perez, who reports the weather for TyC Sports, is somewhat of a national treasure.

Perez may be the unofficial “sexiest weather girl” in her home country, but her 2.5 million Instagram followers prove that she’s loved the world over.

Or maybe those followers are because of what she insured. She recently insured her butt against “all risks” for a whopping £72,000, which is 2 million Argentinean pesos and 100,000 US Dollars.

So, if anything were to happen to her famous backside, she’d receive quite the payout.