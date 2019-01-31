Arianda Grande’s failed tattoo causes twitter “party”

Ariana Grande wanted to celebrate her new hit single but ended up celebrating “BBQ” instead.

The singer got a palm tattoo with Japanese character symbols meant to honor the single “7 Rings.”

She posted a now-deleted photo of the tat on her official Instagram account, and fans were quick to point out it had a misspelling.

“Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings,” one person tweeted. “If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN.”

Grande responded to one fan’s heads-up in two now-deleted tweets

“Indeed, I left out “つの指” which should have gone in between,” she tweeted. “It hurt like f**k n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.”

She then added “Also…. huge fan of tiny bbq grills.”

Imagine getting bbq grill tattooed on your palm — EBEN (@EbenOfficial) January 30, 2019

to be clear i’m a fan of Ariana Grande but her accidentally getting a tattoo in Japanese that says “small charcoal grill” instead of “7 rings” is genuinely one of the funnest things i’ve ever heard — ellie (@holy_schnitt) January 30, 2019

Ariana Grande bringing back misspelled Japanese character tats is peak 2000s nostalgia — Molly Lambert 🦔 (@mollylambert) January 30, 2019

source: cnn.com