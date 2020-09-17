Sweden’s Armand Duplantis set a new pole vault outdoor world record of 6.15m at the Diamond League meeting in Rome on Thursday.

Duplantis who holds the world indoor record of 6.18m, bettered the mark of 6.14m achieved by Ukrainian great Sergey Bubka in July 1994 in Italy.

also read

Researchers untangle Crete’s oldest number system

Over a third of Greeks in favour of military conflict with Turkey if it drills in Greek waters, poll says

The 20-year-old succeeded on his second attempt at the end of a competition which he dominated in perfect warm and windless conditions in the Italian capital.

After taking the world record from former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie this year US-born Duplantis had made the outdoor record his goal with the Olympic Games and European championships postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

source rfi.fr