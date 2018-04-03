Armed burglars broke into house of singer Lefteris Pantazis (photos)

Related

Armed burglars broke into the apartment of popular Greek singer Lefteris Pantazis on Sunday morning. The singer was not at his house at the moment of the burglary, but the masked invaders held his house maids at gunpoint before stealing an expensive watch collection. The incident occurred a little after 4 am on Sunday morning at his 3-floor house on Vouliagmenis and Thiseos street. Police officers on the case are cross checking leads and evidence to ascertain whether the two suspects are the ones who committed the burglary a few hours later that led to the shooting of businessman Alexander Stamatiadis in Kifissia.

The two housemaids present during the break-in told police the invaders entered the house from the ground level, before immobilising them. They then passed on to the second floor proceeded to grab the collection of watches as well as about 1000 euros in cash and other and valuable items.