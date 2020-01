The bizarre incident occurred in India during a cockfight

A man in India was killed during a cockfight after a sharp blade tied to a rooster cut his abdomen.

The cockfight took place in Pragadavaram village in West Godavari, in the state of Andhra Pradesh, despite a Supreme Court ban on the practice.

Cockfight organisers tied the razor-sharp blade to the leg of the rooster, police said.

