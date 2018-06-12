Armed man takes hostages in Paris

Jun, 12 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Developing Story

At least two people were reportedly been taken hostage in Paris on Tuesday, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported.

The Paris Police Prefecture confirmed to CNN that there was “a police intervention” underway at Rue des Petites Ecuries in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital. Law enforcement officials cordoned off the area.

Videos and images circulating on social media show several police vehicles as well as heavily armed officers at the scene.

Authorities said that officers from a specialist unit had arrived on site in response to an “unstable person” who was holding two people.

The police said there was no indication that the incident was terrorism-related, but declined to elaborate on the hostage-taker’s motive.

epa06802681 A woman and a young girl (C) are evacuated by police forces during a hostage taking situation in Rue des Petites Ecuries, in Paris, France, 12 June 2018. An armed man carrying a bomb and handgun is allegedly holding two hostages, according to some reports. EPA/YOAN VALAT

France has been in a state of high alert following a series of terror attacks in recent years, including a knife-wielding assailant who went on a stabbing rampage in Paris last month.

Source: CNN

