Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on ceasefire

It will take effect from midnight

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a humanitarian ceasefire from midnight, both countries said on Saturday night.

The move came after Azerbaijan said 13 civilians were killed in an Armenian missile attack on its second-biggest city, Ganja. The overnight missile raid also wounded dozens of people in their sleep and destroyed a row of homes.

The Armenian defence ministry denied the claim and accused Baku of continuing to shell populated areas inside Nagorno-Karabakh, including Stepanakert, the region’s biggest city.

source aljazeera.com