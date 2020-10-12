Armenia shoots down Azerbaijani Su-25, MoD says

The Armenian Defence Ministry says it has shot down an Azerbaijani Su-25 fighter jet in the northeast of the Artsakh region located in the southeastern part of Nagorno-Karabakh.

For her part, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian reportedly confirmed the incident, noting that Azerbaijan SU-25 fighter jets were operating at the border with the support of Turkish F-16 fighters.

The #Azerbaijani Air Force operates Su-25 fighter jets along the border with the air support of F-16 fighter jets of the Air Force of Turkey. Air Defense units of Defense Army of #Artsakh shot down one Su-25 attack aircraft in the north-eastern direction. — Shushan Stepanyan (@ShStepanyan) October 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan denied the downing of its aircraft and stressed that it is complying with the ceasefire agreement. “Armenia’s claim that it shot down another Su-25 fighter jet belonging to the Azerbaijani Air Force is disinformation.”

#disinformation#Armenian’s allegation on downing another #Su25 attack aircraft belonging to #Azerbaijan Air Force is #disinformation.

Azerbaijan adheres to the requirements of the HUM truce, therefore Azerbaijan AF’s Combat aviation is not involved.#KarabakhisAzerbaijan pic.twitter.com/e8X3aQ6ZvF — Azerbaijan MOD (@wwwmodgovaz) October 12, 2020

