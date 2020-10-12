Armenia shoots down Azerbaijani Su-25, MoD says

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: October 12, 2020

Azerbaijan denies it lost a plane

Related Stories

The Armenian Defence Ministry says it has shot down an Azerbaijani Su-25 fighter jet in the northeast of the Artsakh region located in the southeastern part of Nagorno-Karabakh.

For her part, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian reportedly confirmed the incident, noting that Azerbaijan SU-25 fighter jets were operating at the border with the support of Turkish F-16 fighters.

 

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan denied the downing of its aircraft and stressed that it is complying with the ceasefire agreement. “Armenia’s claim that it shot down another Su-25 fighter jet belonging to the Azerbaijani Air Force is disinformation.”

 

also read

3rd Greek-Turkish crisis playing out, as Oruc Reis expected to soon reach Kastellorizo (map of Turkish moves)

Tags With: