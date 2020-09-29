Armenia: Turkish F-16 shot down Armenian Su-25

Earlier, Yerevan had reported that Turkish aircraft had taken part on the Baku side in the clashes

According to Armenia, a Turkish F-16 engaged in an air battle on Tuesday morning, resulting in the downing of a Su-25 of the Armenian Air Force and the death of the pilot.

According to the first reports, the attack was carried out from the airspace of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Yerevan had reported that Turkish aircraft had taken part on the Baku side in clashes in which Turkish F-16s backed Azerbaijani fighter jets and drones during attacks on Armenian soldiers and bases.

“Turkish F-16 took off from an Azerbaijani base at 10:30am, an anti-aircraft warfare ensued between Armenian SU-25 and Turkish F-16. The SU-25 was hit and downed. The pilot died,” says Armenian military spokesperson — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) September 29, 2020

“Our pilot died heroically,” the official statement said.

Earlier, Ankara stressed that it was ready to support Baku “both in the negotiations and in the battle”, stressing that an attack on Azerbaijan is also an attack on Turkey.

Turkey denies the allegations.

Turkey hastened to refute the news that one of its fighter jets shot down an Armenian plane inside the territory of the latter.