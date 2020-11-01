Armenian genocide memorial in France vandalised by pro-Turkish inscriptions (photo)

The genocide memorial and the national Armenian memory centre, near Lyon, were tagged in the night from Saturday to Sunday with pro-Turkey inscriptions and insults, denounced Sunday the Committee for the defense of the cause Armenian (CDCA).

A Decines, le mémorial du génocide arménien de 1915 et le centre national de la memoire ont été profanés et tagués. "RTE", "Loup Gris". La banlieue de Lyon et sa communauté arménienne ont été cible de violences et menaces ces derniers mois. pic.twitter.com/oULJhr5Z9k — Guillaume Perrier (@Aufildubosphore) November 1, 2020

These profanations were discovered Sunday morning by associative representatives, in Décines-Charpieu (Rhône), a high place of the Armenian diaspora in France. A police investigation has been opened.

With the fluorescent yellow bomb, the two buildings separated by only a few metres were tagged with inscriptions “RTE”- an acronym of the initials of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -“Gray Wolves”, an ultra-nationalist Turkish movement, and “Fuck Armenia”.

The CDCA and the House of Armenian Culture in Décines and its surroundings filed a complaint on Sunday with the Lyon prosecutor’s office for “desecration of monuments built in memory of the dead and “degradation“, their lawyer, Me Naïri Zadourian, told AFP.

