Arsenal fans try to say the name Papastathopoulos in a hilarious video! (video)

Arsenal fans were asked to pronounce the surname of their most recent signing, defensive centre back from Dortmund Sokratis Papastathopoulos and the outcome was hilarious.

There is no shortage of tongue-twisters on the roster of the Gunners, with such names as Aubameyang, Kolasinac, Mavropanos (another Greek defender), which means they should have gotten used to saying difficult names.

So how did the fans fare? The club’s media division asked some to give it a shot. Here are the really funny results. Most of them failed…