Arsenal fans with Mkhitaryan shirts stopped in Baku (video)

Azeri Ambassador to the UK said they were stopped for their own safety

Arsenal fans wearing Henrikh Mkhitaryan shirts on the streets of Baku were stopped by police for their own safety, the Azerbaijan ambassador to the UK told talkSPORT.

The police force in the Azerbaijani capital have been criticised for their apparent poor treatment of some supporters in the build-up to Wednesday’s Europa League final against Chelsea.

Complaints poured in over social media after a video was posted online showing officers stopping two fans who wore Arsenal shirts with Mkhitaryan printed on the back.

It led to suggestions the police are actively trying to get Mkhitaryan shirts off the streets after the Armenian midfielder refused to travel to Azerbaijan for the match.

Mkhitaryan has not travelled with the Arsenal squad and will play no part in the final in Baku due to the conflict and political tensions between Azerbaijan and his home country of Armenia.

The Gunners released a statement explaining that the midfielder felt uncomfortable about making the trip, although Taghizade previously told talkSPORT there were ‘no issues whatsoever’ to prevent him from playing in the final.

source: talksport.com