As of Wednesday Nov 20th, Blade Runner is no longer set in the future…

While we don’t have flying cars or robots who blend in so well among us we can’t identify them, the film did get it right in a few other key areas

It’s Nov. 20, 2019 and flying cars have yet to become a thing. I can’t believe Blade Runner would mislead us like that.

The beloved 1982 film — based on the Phillip K. Dick sci-fi novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Harrison Ford as a “blade runner” — was indeed set in Los Angeles in November of 2019.

That date has sent Twitter ablaze for weeks leading up to Wednesday, with most social media users commiserating over the fact that we haven’t become quite as technologically advanced as the film promised.

While we certainly don’t have flying cars or robots that blend in so well among us we can’t differentiate them from humans, the film did get it right in a few other key and less exciting areas: the effects of pollution and climate change, and a more pronounced disparity between the rich and the poor. As we’ve also witnessed with a massive increase in sales for dystopian fiction over the last few years, there’s a pervading sense that we might slowly be approaching a true apocalypse in one form or another. That premonition is no longer just the stuff of science-fiction. (Fortunately, crying in the rain has always been in vogue.)

