Ashley Graham bares all in front of mirror (photo)

I want people to see who I am because everybody has a story, she said

Ashley Graham is showing it all off! The 32-year-old plus-sized model posted a hot selfie standing without any clothes in front of a mirror on Sunday morning (October 18).

Ashley recently revealed the empowering reason she chose not to retouch her swimsuit campaign.

“There’s always a question of what do you want us to retouch, and what do you want us to take out? And I said, ‘Nothing’,” except from a clamp holding up the DIY backdrop. I want everybody to know genuinely… I want people to see who I am because everybody has a story,” she told People.

also read

Saudi Arabia to its citizens: “Boycott everything Turkish”

PornHub’s sex toys campaign is really funny (video)