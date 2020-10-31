The series is able to explore the history of a shadow organization called the Brotherhood of Assassins

Netflix is producing a new TV series based on Ubisoft’s hit video game franchise, Assassin’s Creed. Here’s everything that’s been revealed so far.

Assassin’s Creed is coming to Netflix, and here’s what to know about the TV show, including when it might release and what its story could be. Ubisoft’s popular video game franchise is based around the concept of scientists in the modern era using a machine to get people to relive the memories of their ancestors. Using this method, the series is able to explore the history of a shadow organization called the Brotherhood of Assassins, who have operated in secret for hundreds of years against their oldest enemies, the Templars.

Typically, each game in the series takes players to a different time period, meaning that the protagonist is usually an all-new character with each installment. So far, the series has visited Victorian England, the Renaissance, Ancient Egypt, the French Revolution, and several other periods in human history.

