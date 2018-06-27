Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to be released in October! (video-photos)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey marks the big return for Ubisoft’s historical franchise, after Origins reintroduced the series from a year off. In this full Assassin’s Creed Odyssey everything we know guide, we’ll be detailing everything you need to know about the upcoming Ancient Greek-set game, including the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey release date for when you can get your hands on the game, and everything we know from the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey gameplay demo from E3 2018. In addition, there’s also details on the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey characters, particularly the dual protagonists, as well as the big Assassin’s Creed Odyssey collector’s edition, which comes with a hefty price tag

The trailer for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey was unveiled at Ubisoft’s E3 2018 presentation on June 11. It shows the story of Alexios, as he embarks on a journey against enemies around Greece.

You will be able to choose between the character of Alexios on the cover of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and his sibling Kassandra at the beginning of the game.

In the full gameplay demo for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey just above, we can see Kassandra taking a tour of Greece. The game looks visually stunning, with colors of ancient Greece popping off the screen at you as Kassandra ventured around an island.

