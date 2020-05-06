Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer (video)

After months of rumours, Ubisoft unveiled Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in a livestream on April 30. The twelfth major instalment of the series will be set during the Viking invasion of Britain, so around 873 CE, as it follows a tribe of Vikings looking for a new home.

Players will strap on the boots of a respected Nordic leader who will lead their clan to battle against the Anglo-Saxons as they try to expand their power throughout England. While it will be set in a completely different period in history compared to the most recent Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Valhalla will build upon the concepts that have transformed the franchise from a stealth-action series to a bonafide action role-playing game.

There isn’t an exact, precise, clearly-defined Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date for your diaries just yet. But we have the not-quite-as-vague as it looks window of “holiday 2020“, based on the first trailer.

This sounds like it could mean any time from around November 26 in 2020 to Christmas – so considerably later than the October release dates that were favoured for the last few games in the series.