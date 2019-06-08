Asteroid as wide as football field could hit earth in September

An Earth impact from a space object is extremely rare however asteroids have hit the planet previously and caused significant damage. Just ask the dinosaurs…

The earth is at risk of being hit by an asteroid as wide as a football field in September this year.

The rock has a one in 7,000 chance of hitting the planet on September 9 at 7.03am, according to the European Space Agency’s list of the most concerning space objects.

Known as asteroid 2006QV89, it has a diameter of 40m and is currently 4.2 million miles away from us, according to the ESA.

Although the likelihood of impact is slim at one in 7,299, according to Impact Probability data, the rock has seen an huge increase since 2013, as well as a sudden sharp rise during April this year.

The asteroid was discovered in August 2006 by the Catalina Sky Survey.

