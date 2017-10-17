Aston Martin unveils a Luxurious Mini Submarine

After revealing the $3 million Valkyrie Hypercar this summer, Aston Martin now showcases a super luxe mini submarine made in conjunction with Triton Submarines, renowned for creating state-of-the-art submersibles.

(Aston Martin’s $3 Million Valkyrie Hypercar)

Code named Project Neptune, the design is a concept at the moment which will eventually lead to the development of a three-person sub, as it marries Triton’s diving and operational expertise with Aston Martin’s design, materials and craftsmanship.

Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman says, “Project Neptune is defined by its sleek, elegant exterior. We have used forms and proportions that express the same devotion to design, engineering and beauty that shape our cars, such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar project.”

Patrick Lahey, President of Triton Submarines LLC also shared, “The marque represents a deeply held passion for technology, engineering and timeless, elegant design.”

With this latest offering from the luxury British automaker, it further expands the brand into new aspects of the luxury world, with all the performance, beauty and elegance that it embodies.

