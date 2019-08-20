Astrobotic’s private Moon Lander will launch on a Vulcan Centaur rocket in 2021

The commitment is the second ULA has secured in less than a week

A private moon lander now has a ride for its historic 2021 mission.

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket will send Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander on its way toward Earth’s nearest neighbor two years from now, representatives of both companies announced today (Aug. 19).

The mission will be the first operational flight for both vehicles.

“We are so excited to sign with ULA and fly Peregrine on Vulcan Centaur,” Astrobotic CEO John Thornton said in a statement . “When we launch the first lunar lander from American soil since Apollo, onboard the first Vulcan Centaur rocket, it will be a historic day for the country and commercial enterprise.”

Read more HERE