Astronaut reveals what space smells like – It isn’t good (VIDEOS)

It is a dirty job, but someone’s got to do it…

In 2015, Scott Kelly set the record for the total accumulated number of days spent in space – 350.4 to be precise – the longest space mission by a US astronaut.

So when he did a Twitter Q&A, people paid attention.

Hey everyone, ask me questions now using #CdrKelly, I’m here and ready to answer! pic.twitter.com/gP518FL3jA — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) October 26, 2017

People had a lot of queries. He was asked what he thinks about flat-earthers:

He also revealed the scariest part of being in space is the thought of something happening to his loved ones while he’s away.

During the extra special Q&A he was asked what the International Space Station smelled like (he’s commanded the ISS on three expeditions).

This was his reply:

He explained it depends on where you are in the station, but it can often smell like garbage.

And space, he says, also has a distinct smell: burning metal.

Source: indy100.com