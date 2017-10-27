Astronaut reveals what space smells like – It isn’t good (VIDEOS)

Related
In 2015, Scott Kelly set the record for the total accumulated number of days spent in space – 350.4 to be precise – the longest space mission by a US astronaut.
So when he did a Twitter Q&A, people paid attention.
Hey everyone, ask me questions now using #CdrKelly, I’m here and ready to answer! pic.twitter.com/gP518FL3jA
— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) October 26, 2017
People had a lot of queries. He was asked what he thinks about flat-earthers:
.@joeknix #CdrKelly pic.twitter.com/sAm2WFU7Ck — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) October 26, 2017
He also revealed the scariest part of being in space is the thought of something happening to his loved ones while he’s away.
During the extra special Q&A he was asked what the International Space Station smelled like (he’s commanded the ISS on three expeditions).
This was his reply:
.@Cromerty #CdrKelly pic.twitter.com/8sjv5C5Vpo
— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) October 26, 2017
He explained it depends on where you are in the station, but it can often smell like garbage.
And space, he says, also has a distinct smell: burning metal.
Source: indy100.com